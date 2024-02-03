Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.040-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8 million-$111.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.8 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.260 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.94. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $102,644.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816 in the last ninety days. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Zuora by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Zuora by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Zuora by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

