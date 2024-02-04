1,279 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,172 shares of company stock worth $111,182,026. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

MA stock opened at $460.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $463.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $425.69 and a 200-day moving average of $407.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

View Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.