1,468 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

