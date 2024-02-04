16,950 Shares in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
