34,192 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,279,000. Medpace comprises about 9.6% of L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Medpace as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total value of $9,352,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,856,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,975,918.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Trading Up 0.2 %

MEDP stock opened at $295.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.73.

About Medpace



Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

