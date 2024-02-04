369,865 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Acquired by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 369,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,364,000. Globus Medical comprises about 1.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Globus Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Globus Medical by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. 1,151,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,587. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

