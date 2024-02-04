419 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $510.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,804,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $528.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

