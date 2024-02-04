433 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after acquiring an additional 240,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after acquiring an additional 156,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,613,000 after acquiring an additional 194,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.21.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $593.06 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $547.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

MSCI Profile



MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.



