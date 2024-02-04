477,174 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 477,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.26% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LESL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,608 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,588,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,770,000 after buying an additional 4,742,161 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 66.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after buying an additional 6,346,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after buying an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,540,000 after purchasing an additional 305,277 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.00. 8,283,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,691. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

