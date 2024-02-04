6,142 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Bought by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

