6,455 Shares in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 109.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $27.70 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

