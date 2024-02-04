758,083 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 758,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,592,000. American Eagle Outfitters comprises approximately 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.38% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after buying an additional 3,162,976 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $22,096,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $488,089.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,750.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $488,089.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,750.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,634 shares of company stock worth $2,560,937. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 4,117,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,459. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

