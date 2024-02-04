88,735 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after buying an additional 2,095,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after buying an additional 1,444,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $88,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:TSN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.36. 4,093,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $65.31.
Tyson Foods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Insider Activity at Tyson Foods
In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
