897,188 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 897,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,000. Elanco Animal Health makes up 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.18% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

