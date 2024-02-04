89,936 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 390,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $12,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,044,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,929,000 after acquiring an additional 200,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 2,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,947 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.50. 590,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,543. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,937.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.12. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58.

Insider Activity

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHAK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.