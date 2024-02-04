91 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 44.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $292.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.70 and its 200-day moving average is $319.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

