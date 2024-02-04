91,324 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,000. Ralph Lauren makes up approximately 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.14% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 42.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $147.77. 925,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

