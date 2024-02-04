93,364 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 38,830 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 403,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,372. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

