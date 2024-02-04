951,000 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Acquired by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 951,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,012,000. American Equity Investment Life accounts for 2.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 1.21% of American Equity Investment Life as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,426,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,736,000 after buying an additional 254,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE AEL traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. 476,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,888. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
