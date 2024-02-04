A10 Networks (ATEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect A10 Networks to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.54 million. On average, analysts expect A10 Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $13.15 on Friday. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $974.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.12.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $62,430.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,920.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $123,590.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,560.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $62,430.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,920.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,562 shares of company stock valued at $697,170. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Stories

