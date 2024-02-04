AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 87,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,281 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV opened at $168.67 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $172.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
