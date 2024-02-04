AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 87,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,281 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $168.67 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $172.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

