AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $122.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 7,297.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,769,000 after buying an additional 713,142 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 2,102.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after buying an additional 693,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,107,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,852,000 after buying an additional 601,877 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

