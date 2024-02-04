AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.