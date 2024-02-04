Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.56

Shares of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and traded as high as $40.73. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 6,297 shares traded.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

