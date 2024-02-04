Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $338.90.

Get Align Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

ALGN stock opened at $273.90 on Thursday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.60.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $150,692,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 587,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,173,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.