Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) were up 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTSW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

