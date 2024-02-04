Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $143.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.