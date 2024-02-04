Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Redburn Atlantic

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Redburn Atlantic from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.65.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average is $134.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after buying an additional 579,305 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

