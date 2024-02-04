Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $172.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 520.0% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 579,305 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

