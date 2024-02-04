Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires 436,486 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,486 shares during the quarter. Spirit Airlines comprises 1.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $31,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $115,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAVE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.30. 11,338,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,725,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.17.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

