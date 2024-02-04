Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys New Shares in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,113,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,756,000. RPT Realty accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of RPT Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,629,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after buying an additional 210,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,582,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,108,000 after buying an additional 105,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,650,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,826,000 after buying an additional 42,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 39.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

Shares of RPT remained flat at $12.83 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

