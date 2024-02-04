Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes $128.35 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,439,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,347,000. Capri accounts for 6.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 2.10% of Capri at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,571,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,347,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 29.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,038,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $47.57. 1,273,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,167. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.07. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

