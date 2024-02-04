Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.9 %

MO stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

