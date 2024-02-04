Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.07. Altria Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.150 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

