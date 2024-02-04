Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.91 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

