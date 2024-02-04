Amalgamated Bank Buys 664 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.64.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $510.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.98. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.86 and a fifty-two week high of $514.85. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

