Amalgamated Bank Has $11.18 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $619.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $582.15 and its 200 day moving average is $533.33. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $622.63.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

