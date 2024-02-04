Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.69. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 183.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

