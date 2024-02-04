Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,208,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,059,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

PYPL stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $87.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.