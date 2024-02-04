American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,804 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in American International Group were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $69.63 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

