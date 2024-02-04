American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMS opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.