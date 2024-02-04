American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on American Vanguard

American Vanguard Price Performance

AVD stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.49. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $321.43 million, a P/E ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. American Vanguard had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 5,015 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 184,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,354.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $128,604. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 492.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 163,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.