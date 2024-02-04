Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $389,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,084,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMP opened at $390.69 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $402.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,151. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

