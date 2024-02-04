Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 3.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.19. 2,585,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.67 and its 200 day moving average is $272.02. The stock has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $325.77.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.58.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

