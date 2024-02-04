Amgen’s (AMGN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.
In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,589,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
