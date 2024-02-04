Amgen’s (AMGN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.58.

Get Amgen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen Increases Dividend

AMGN opened at $323.19 on Thursday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $325.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.02. The company has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,589,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.