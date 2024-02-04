Analysts Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price at $87.81

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.81.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $138,494.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,743.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,179. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. Okta has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

