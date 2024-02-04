Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $9.05

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Bank of America cut Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PTON

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PTON opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.