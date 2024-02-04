Analyzing Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) & Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL)

Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) and Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Adamas One shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Bergio International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bergio International and Adamas One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bergio International $9.82 million 0.01 -$2.27 million N/A N/A Adamas One $730,000.00 18.79 -$8.98 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Bergio International has higher revenue and earnings than Adamas One.

Bergio International has a beta of -4.16, indicating that its stock price is 516% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamas One has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bergio International and Adamas One, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bergio International 0 0 0 0 N/A Adamas One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bergio International and Adamas One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bergio International -23.84% -46.50% -18.33% Adamas One N/A -820.62% -153.63%

Summary

Bergio International beats Adamas One on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of jewelry products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. It also provides upscale jewelry comprising white and yellow diamonds, pearls, platinum, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold. In addition, it offers bridal products and couture and/or one of kind pieces. The company offers its products under the Bergio brand name through online and retail stores. Bergio International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Adamas One

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

