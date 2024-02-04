Analyzing NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) & Guess? (NYSE:GES)

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) and Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NEXT and Guess?’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NEXT alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXT N/A N/A N/A $3.87 27.50 Guess? $2.69 billion 0.46 $149.61 million $2.61 8.76

Guess? has higher revenue and earnings than NEXT. Guess? is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NEXT pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Guess? pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. NEXT pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guess? pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guess? has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Guess? is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

47.2% of NEXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Guess? shares are held by institutional investors. 49.1% of Guess? shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NEXT and Guess?’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXT N/A N/A N/A Guess? 6.61% 29.94% 6.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NEXT and Guess?, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXT 0 3 2 0 2.40 Guess? 0 3 2 0 2.40

Guess? has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.36%. Given Guess?’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guess? is more favorable than NEXT.

Summary

Guess? beats NEXT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments. It operates through retail stores, online retail platform, and franchise stores. The company also offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, and other third-party brands. In addition, it provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids' and infants' apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories, as well as to wholesale partners to operate and sell products through licensed retail stores. The company markets its products under the GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. The company also offers its products through its retail websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.