Analyzing P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) & Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) and Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P.A.M. Transportation Services and Mullen Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P.A.M. Transportation Services $810.81 million 0.55 $90.67 million $0.83 24.43 Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A $1.00 11.30

P.A.M. Transportation Services has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Group. Mullen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P.A.M. Transportation Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P.A.M. Transportation Services 2.27% 8.34% 3.55% Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for P.A.M. Transportation Services and Mullen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P.A.M. Transportation Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mullen Group has a consensus price target of $14.96, suggesting a potential upside of 33.01%. Given Mullen Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mullen Group is more favorable than P.A.M. Transportation Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Mullen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

P.A.M. Transportation Services beats Mullen Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units. The company also provides brokerage and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 2,451 trucks, which included 407 independent contractor trucks; and trailer fleet consisted of 7,784 trailers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services. The Specialized & Industrial Services segment provides production services, well servicing, production fluid transportation, transportation of fluids for disposal, frac support, hydrovac excavation, and industrial cleaning and turnaround services; and specialized services comprising dredging and dewatering services, large diameter pipe stockpiling and stringing services, water management, environmental services, civil construction, municipal development and emergency services, hydrostatic testing services to the pipeline industry and midstream sector, and transporting of oversize and overweight shipments, as well as deals in original equipment manufacturer parts and services. This segment also offers drilling and drilling related services, consisting of transportation, handling, and storage of oilfield fluids, tubulars, and drilling mud; drilling rig relocation; general oilfield hauling; well disposal facility; core drilling; setting surface casing; and conductor pipe setting services. The U.S. & International Logistics segment provides logistics services through professional representatives and station agents. This segment also owns SilverExpress, a proprietary integrated transportation management platform. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Okotoks, Canada.

